Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Foreign funding case: PM Imran challenges IHC decision in SC

| January 25, 2020
529581_61886562

ISLAMABAD JAN 25 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has Saturday challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case in the Supreme Court (SC).

 

It has been maintained in the petition that the IHC declared Akbar S. Babar as the member of PTI whereas he had left the party in 2011 and an email concerning the matter is available.

 

The premier said in his plea that Akbar S. Babar is not an affected member in this case and requested the apex court to nullify the IHC verdict about his party membership.

 

The application further argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) does not hold jurisdiction to hear the case.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

529581_61886562

Foreign funding case: PM Imran challenges IHC decision in SC

ISLAMABAD JAN 25 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has Saturday challenged the Islamabad HighRead More

war-on-terror-to-continue-gen-bajwa-1480543222-8938

Army Chief grieved over Turkey earthquake losses

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff( COAS) expressed condolences over loss of preciousRead More

  • Pakistan conveys condolences over loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey

  • FATF ‘Completely Satisfied’ With Pakistan’s Performance!

  • Old-fashioned system can’t work effectively against corruption: Shehzad Akbar

  • Govt rejects TI report on corruption

  • Japanese senior minister calls of Army Chief Gen Bajwa

  • Has the govt taken a U-turn on Kashmir? Sherry questions

  • Japanese minister all praise for rich cultural heritage of Pakistan

  • Ministry of Interior and UNODC Launch USD 25 Million Programme for Preventing and Countering Terrorism

    • Comments are Closed