FO accepts responsibility of allowing pilgrims to enter Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, MAR 31 (DNA) – Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was responsible to allow pilgrims from Iran to enter the country.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said that facilities were being improved by Pakistan at the Taftan border, adding that the thousands of pilgrims were facilitated after the coronavirus outbreak in the Iranian city of Qom.
The spokesperson said that the Pak-Iran border is closed, but it is our responsibility to allow our citizens to enter Pakistan, adding that Islamabad and Tehran is working with joint consultation on the issue of pilgrims.
“Pakistani government and embassy are in touch with Iranian government on pilgrims issue,” Farooqui added. = DNA
=============================
Related News
Turkish police charge four over coronavirus house party
ISTANBUL, MAR 31 – Turkish police charged four people, including the organisers and a DJ,Read More
Lockdown not a solution to coronavirus pandemic: Sindh governor
KARACHI, MAR 31 – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail opposed on Tuesday the lockdown in SindhRead More
Comments are Closed