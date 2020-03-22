FM telephones Iranian, Sri Lankan, Nepalese counterparts, discusses COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (DNA): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday

telephoned his Iranian and Nepalese counterparts and exchanged views on

situation arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, he expressed deep

sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to

Coronavirus.

Conveying deep concern and sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives

in the on-going pandemic, the Foreign Minister commended the government

and people of Iran for valiantly combating the COVID-19 global pandemic,

the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the pandemic was one of the

greatest challenges to confront humanity in a century. Successfully

overcoming it necessitated both compassion and innovation. He apprised

his Iranian counterpart of Pakistan’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated the earlier call made by Prime

Minister Imran Khan to lift sanctions against Iran, to enable it to

utilize its resources to save precious human lives. He also apprised the

Iranian Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in this

regard.

Prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and coordination at the

border in the context of the ongoing pandemic, also came under

discussion.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s reaffirmation of

support and solidarity and call to lift sanctions on Iran, in view of

COVID-19. He informed the Foreign Minister that under President Hassan

Rouhani’s instructions, two hospitals had been allocated for foreign

pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries.

The two Foreign Ministers underlined that Pakistan and Iran were not

only close neighbours, but brotherly countries, that had stood by each

other through difficult times. The two leaders agreed to stay in close

contact.

In his conversation with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali,

Shah Mehmood Qureshi emphasized on activating SAARC platform to deal

with the Coronavirus.

Detailed discussions were held on the situation arising from the spread

of Covid-19, and ways to enhance cooperation to combat the threat posed

by the rapid spread of the pandemic. Challenges faced by regional States

and the need for joint efforts came under review.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to host the

SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference and suggested that a video conference

could be organized due to the prevailing global health emergency.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan considered SAARC an

important platform for regional cooperation. He appreciated Nepal’s

leadership role as Chair in steering the SAARC process forward despite

the many odds.

The two Ministers agreed on the need to work closely to promote

collective endeavours to fight common challenges.

Foreign Ministers Qureshi and Gayawali further noted that this year

marked the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

between Pakistan and Nepal. They reiterated mutual commitment to further

strengthening bonds of friendship between the two countries, bilaterally

as well as through regional and international forums.

According to a Foreign Office statement Sunday, the two Foreign

Ministers had detailed exchange of views on the situation arising from

Covid-19 outbreak and ways to enhance cooperation to combat the threat

posed by the rapid spread of the pandemic. Challenges faced by regional

States and the need for joint efforts came under review.

Reaffirming abiding commitment to the SAARC process, Foreign Minister

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to host the SAARC Health

Ministers’ Conference to enhance cooperation among member countries and

development partners in the health sector, with particular focus on

Covid-19. He also proposed that a video conference could be organised

first in view of the prevailing global health emergency.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that SAARC provided an important

platform for regional cooperation. There was a need to revitalise this

key Organization to tackle common challenges.

In the context of effective efforts to combat the global pandemic, the

Foreign Minister noted that Pakistan has proposed that sanctions on Iran

be lifted so that humanitarian relief can be provided at this time of

crisis to save precious human lives.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan

has proposed that developed countries may facilitate developing

countries to meet the challenge through debt restructuring so that they

can use limited resources to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on

their economies and provide effective relief to poor people.

The two Ministers agreed to work closely to promote collaborative

endeavours for regional benefit. DNA

