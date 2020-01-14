FM Qureshi visits Oman to offer condolences over demise of Sultan Qaboos

ISLAMABAD, JAN 14 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Muscat on 13-14 January to offer condolences over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

The Foreign Minister was granted an audience by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur to receive sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister conveyed special messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stressing that the Pakistani nation fully shared the grief and sorrow of the brotherly people of Oman on this irreparable loss.

The Foreign Minister stated that with the passing away of Sultan Qaboos, Oman has lost a wise and sagacious ruler and a visionary leader,who transformed the country into a modern, vibrant and prosperous state. His contributions to the cause of peace, stability and security in the region will be long remembered.Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the confidence that Oman will continue to prosper in line with the vision of Sultan Qaboos.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham expressed sincere thanks to the leadership and people of Pakistan on the gesture of Foreign Minister’s special visit to Muscat to offer condolences. Noting the long-standing fraternal ties between Oman and Pakistan, Sultan Haitham affirmed that these relations will continue to flourish in the time to come.

Pakistan has always maintained close brotherly relations with Oman. Under the leadership of Sultan Qaboos, bilateral cooperation acquired a new level. Sultan Qaboos was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan, and made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer.=DNA

