FM Qureshi telephones his Iranian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 22 (DNA) : Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, his Iranian counterpart, on Sunday.

Conveying deep concern and sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the on-going pandemic, the Foreign Minister commended the government and people of Iran for valiantly combating the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the pandemic was one of the greatest challenges to confront humanity in a century. Successfully overcoming it necessitated both compassion and innovation. He apprised his Iranian counterpart of Pakistan’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated the earlier call made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift sanctions against Iran, to enable it to utilize its resources to save precious human lives. He also apprised the Iranian Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in this regard.

Prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and coordination at the border in the context of the ongoing pandemic, also came under discussion.

Support and solidarity and call to lift sanctions on Iran, in view of COVID-19. He informed the Foreign Minister that under President Hassan Rouhani’s instructions, two hospitals had been allocated for foreign pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries.

The two Foreign Ministers underlined that Pakistan and Iran were not only close neighbours, but brotherly countries, that had stood by each other through difficult times. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.