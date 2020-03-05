FM Qureshi, Fakhar Imam discuss current situation in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a consultative meeting with Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Fakhar Imam, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mushahid Hussain and former senior diplomats to discuss the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu& Kashmir (IOJ&K). Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood was also present in the meeting.

The participants held a threadbare discussion on the current situation and worst human rights violations in IOJ&K. Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on this issue of core importance were also reviewed.

The Foreign Minster briefed the participants on the successful visits of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), led by its Chair Debbie Abrahams MP.

The Foreign Minister also briefed the participants on the Government’s decision to send Special Envoys to important capitals for highlighting the gravity of the situation in IOJ&K and its implications for regional as well as global peace and security.