Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

FM Qureshi, Fakhar Imam discuss current situation in IOJ&K

| March 5, 2020
0000

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a consultative meeting with Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Fakhar Imam, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mushahid Hussain and former senior diplomats to discuss the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu& Kashmir (IOJ&K). Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood was also present in the meeting.

The participants held a threadbare discussion on the current situation and worst human rights violations in IOJ&K. Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on this issue of core importance were also reviewed.

The Foreign Minster briefed the participants on the successful visits of UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, and the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), led by its Chair Debbie Abrahams MP.

The Foreign Minister also briefed the participants on the Government’s decision to send Special Envoys to important capitals for highlighting the gravity of the situation in IOJ&K and its implications for regional as well as global peace and security.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0000

FM Qureshi, Fakhar Imam discuss current situation in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a consultative meetingRead More

00

Graduation ceremony held for Azerbaijani military pilots

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 – A graduation ceremony was held for pilots of the Azerbaijani AirRead More

  • Supreme Court raises questions over governance in KP

  • Anti encroachment drive deferred on Firdaus Shamim’s intervention

  • Japan offers support to Pakistan in combating locust

  • President Alvi lauds services of outgoing Ambassador of Egypt

  • FBR prepares list of KP doctors with assets beyond means

  • 6-members OIC delegation visits Chakhoti, Line of Control

  • President Alvi attends seminar on “Global Strategic Threat & Response”

  • NAB files reference against Balochistan’s mineral officials, coal company 

    • Comments are Closed