Flight operation suspended across Pakistan for two weeks

| March 21, 2020
Pakistan International Airline (PIA) planes are positioned on the tarmac at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad on October 10, 2012. PIA have planed to reopen its flights for Swat valley which was shut down in 2007 due to the security situation. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM

ISLAMABAD (DNA). The government on Saturday decided to suspend flight operations all over Pakistan for two weeks in the wake of cronovirus.

The Civil Aviation Authority took this decision after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

