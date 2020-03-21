Flight operation suspended across Pakistan for two weeks
ISLAMABAD (DNA). The government on Saturday decided to suspend flight operations all over Pakistan for two weeks in the wake of cronovirus.
The Civil Aviation Authority took this decision after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
