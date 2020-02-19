Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Flight operation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to start soon: minister  

| February 19, 2020
AMBASSADOR OF KYRGYZSTAN TO PAKISTAN, H. E. MR. ERIK BEISHEMHEIV CALLED ON FEDERAL MINISTER FOR AVIATION, GHULAM SARWAR KHAN AT AVIATION DIVISION, ISLAMABAD ON FEBRUARY 19, 2020.

 

ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 (DNA) -Flight operation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan shall be started. This was said by Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Aviation during his meeting with Eric Beishemhiev , Krgyzstan’s Ambassador on Wednesday in Aviation Division. Federal Minister also added that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are brotherly countries. Our relations are warm and cordial based on trust and respect. Similarly, Eric Beishemhiev said that Krgyzstan is keen on enhancing ties with Pakistan. Ambassador was of the view that both countries should start a weekly flight. Federal Minister added that Aviation Division will consider this request of Kyrgyzstan under 5th Right of Freedom. It is important to note that Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan was concluded on October 14, 1993. The ASA stipulates multiple airlines designation.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

AMBASSADOR OF KYRGYZSTAN TO PAKISTAN, H. E. MR. ERIK BEISHEMHEIV CALLED ON FEDERAL MINISTER FOR AVIATION, GHULAM SARWAR KHAN AT AVIATION DIVISION, ISLAMABAD ON FEBRUARY 19, 2020.

Flight operation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to start soon: minister  

  ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 (DNA) -Flight operation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan shall be started. ThisRead More

ISLAMABAD, FEB 19: Indonesian Ambassador, Iwan Suyudhie Amri meets Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan at Aviation Division.=DNA PHOTO

Aviation ties between Pakistan, Indonesia to grow further: minister

ISLAMABAD (DNA) -Aviation relations between Pakistan and Indonesia can be made stronger. This was saidRead More

  • No more chances of entering into FATF’s blacklist for Pakistan

  • Digital technology essential for economic growth: PM Imran Khan

  • British Deputy High Commissioner visits SCCI

  • Pakistan’s external debt rise by $4 billion in second quarter of FY20

  • Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger

  • PTCL annual profits decline drastically

  • Habib Bank to close New York branch by end of March

  • Moody’s revises global GDP forecast over coronavirus outbreak

    • Comments are Closed