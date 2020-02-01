Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Flawed economic policy of past govt resulted in devaluation: Hammad Azhar

| February 1, 2020
530687_12089524

ISLAMABAD FEB 01 (DNA) :  Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Saturday said that the devaluation became inevitable due to flawed economic policy of the previous government that led to highest external deficit, depleting foreign reserves and top debt servicing.

 

He took to Twitter and said that Pakistan’s public debt increased from 72 per cent to 84 per cent of GDP during the fiscal year 2018-19 as close to half this increase came from devaluation, which is re-evaluation of pre-existing debt at market exchange rate. He further said that Rs 1.2 trillion of cash reserve was creating by one time debt prior to moving towards a policy of zero borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

 

Hammad Azhar@Hammad_Azhar
Replying to @Hammad_Azhar

The devaluation became inevitable due to flawed econ policy of previous govt that led to highest external deficits, depleting forex reserves, highest debt servicing.

Also,Rs 1.2tr of cash reserve was creating by one time debt before moving towards policy of zero borrowing from SBP

386

Twitter Ads info and privacy
134 people are talking about this

Hammad Azhar expressed that debt-to-GDP proportion is projected to decrease in coming years due to current stabilizing and deficit receding.

 

Hammad Azhar@Hammad_Azhar
 · 
Replying to @Hammad_Azhar

The devaluation became inevitable due to flawed econ policy of previous govt that led to highest external deficits, depleting forex reserves, highest debt servicing.
Also,Rs1.2tr of cash reserve was creating by one time debt before moving towards policy of zero borrowing from SBP

Hammad Azhar@Hammad_Azhar

With currency stabilising & deficits receding, Debt to GDP is projected to decline in coming years. Statistically masking or undervaluing actual value of debt by an over-valued exchange rate, artifically kept afloat by depleting forex reserves & more debt is not sustainable.

330

Twitter Ads info and privacy
108 people are talking about this

“Statistically masking or undervaluing actual value of debt by an over-valued exchange rate, artificially kept afloat by depleting forex reserves & more debt is not sustainable,” he added.

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

530687_12089524

Flawed economic policy of past govt resulted in devaluation: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD FEB 01 (DNA) :  Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Saturday said thatRead More

530496_50064510

Govt aiming at export-led growth to ensure sustainability, Hafeez Shaikh tells British envoy

ISLAMABAD JAN 31 (DNA) :  Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr AbdulRead More

  • UAE announces $200 million financial aid to PM’s youth programme

  • Razak to attend Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi

  • Kenya expresses interest in importing Pakistan’s mangoes, citrus fruits

  • Mian Akram Farid sown in as Chairman Founder Group of ICCI

  • Talks with IMF for third tranche of $450m to begin from Feb 3

  • New agreement inked between railway companies of Azerbaijan, Turkey

  • Economic freedom of Pakistan improves: Heritage Foundation report

  • Compliance with FATF not to hurt CDNS’ business

    • Comments are Closed