First T20I: Pakistan lose two early wickets against Bangladesh

| January 24, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan have lost two early wickets while chasing Bangladesh’s 141 runs in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series at the Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday.

BANGLADESH INNINGS 

Inspired by a three-pronged pace attack, Pakistan’s new-look bowling restricted Bangladesh to 141-5 in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday.

Only openers Mohammad Naim, who hit 43 off 41 and Tamim Iqbal, who made 39 from 34, batted with authority after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat on a flat Gaddafi stadium pitch.

Naim smashed two sixes and three boundaries while Iqbal had four boundaries and a six in his knock.

Skipper Mahmudullah chipped in with a quick 14-ball 19 which included two boundaries.

Pakistan handed Twenty20 debuts to pacer Haris Rauf and opener Ahsan Ali in a series they must win 3-0 to retain their world number ranking in the format.

The remaining two matches are also in Lahore, on Saturday and Monday

