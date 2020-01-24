Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

First T20I: Malik shines as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

| January 24, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in first T20 hence leading 3-match series by 1-0.

 

Veteran Shoaib Malik took the driving seat in at number 4 after Pakistan lost two early wickets. He scored unbeaten 58 runs off 45 balls and hit five boundaries. Skipper Babar Azam lost his wicket after handing the catch to Liton Das without scoring any run on the 3rd ball of the inning.

 

Muhammad Hafeez was the second Pakistani batsman to lose his wicket after being caught out by Aminul Islam on the ball of Mustafizur Rahman. He scored 17 runs after facing 16 balls and hit 3 fours.

 

Debutant Ahsan Ali scored 36 runs at the strike rate of 112.50 and hit four boundaries. He lost his wicket to Aminul Islam after Najmul Hossain caught him.

