First T20I: Bangladesh set 142-run target for Pakistan

LAHORE – Bangladesh have set 142-run target for Pakistan in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series at the Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday.

The visitors, who got off to a solid start, were 71 without any loss at one stage but lost the momentum in middle stage as their batsmen kept getting out. Bangladesh managed to score 141 runs in their limited quota of 20 overs.

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi took one wicket apiece as two batsmen were run out. Mohammad Naim remained top scorer for Bangladesh with 43 off 41.

Score Update

End of Over 20 [13 Runs]

Bangladesh: 141/5, RR: 7.085

End of Over 19 [4 Runs 1 Wicket]

Bangladesh: 128/5, RR: 6.73

Soumya Sarkar was sent to the pavilion by Shaheen Afridi as the ball hit the leg stump.

Soumya Sarkar: b Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 (5b 1×4 0x6) SR: 140.00

End of Over 18 [8 Runs 1 Wicket]

Bangladesh: 124/4, RR: 6.88

Haris Rauf picked up his first international wicket by slamming the middle stump of Afif Hossain in the 18th over.

Afif Hossain: b Haris Rauf 9 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 90.00

End of Over 15 [4 Runs 2 Wickets]

Bangladesh: 100/3, RR: 6.66

Liton Das was run out on 12 off 13 in fifteenth over. Mohammad Naim followed him on the very next ball as Shadab Khan beat him in flight and he was caught on long-on by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Liton Das: run out (Shadab Khan) 12 (13b 2×4 0x6) SR: 92.30

Mohammad Naim: c Iftikhar Ahmed b Shadab Khan 43 (41b 3×4 2×6) SR: 104.87

The visitors were at 71 in 11 overs when Tamim Iqbal was run out on 39 runs off 34 balls.

End of Over 11 [9 Runs 1 Wicket]

Bangladesh: 71/1, RR: 6.45

Tamim Iqbal: run out (Mohammad Rizwan) 39 (34b 4×4 1×6) SR: 114.70