Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

First T20I: Bangladesh set 142-run target for Pakistan

| January 24, 2020
529462_70476279

LAHORE – Bangladesh have set 142-run target for Pakistan in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series at the Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday.

 

The visitors, who got off to a solid start, were 71 without any loss at one stage but lost the momentum in middle stage as their batsmen kept getting out. Bangladesh managed to score 141 runs in their limited quota of 20 overs.

 

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi took one wicket apiece as two batsmen were run out. Mohammad Naim remained top scorer for Bangladesh with 43 off 41.

 

Score Update

 

End of Over 20 [13 Runs]

 

Bangladesh: 141/5, RR: 7.085

 

End of Over 19 [4 Runs 1 Wicket]

 

Bangladesh: 128/5, RR: 6.73

 

Soumya Sarkar was sent to the pavilion by Shaheen Afridi as the ball hit the leg stump.

 

Soumya Sarkar: b Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 (5b 1×4 0x6) SR: 140.00

 

End of Over 18 [8 Runs 1 Wicket]

 

Bangladesh: 124/4, RR: 6.88

 

Haris Rauf picked up his first international wicket by slamming the middle stump of Afif Hossain in the 18th over.

 

Afif Hossain: b Haris Rauf 9 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 90.00

 

End of Over 15 [4 Runs 2 Wickets]

 

Bangladesh: 100/3, RR: 6.66

 

Liton Das was run out on 12 off 13 in fifteenth over. Mohammad Naim followed him on the very next ball as Shadab Khan beat him in flight and he was caught on long-on by Iftikhar Ahmed.

 

Liton Das: run out (Shadab Khan) 12 (13b 2×4 0x6) SR: 92.30

 

Mohammad Naim: c Iftikhar Ahmed b Shadab Khan 43 (41b 3×4 2×6) SR: 104.87

 

The visitors were at 71 in 11 overs when Tamim Iqbal was run out on 39 runs off 34 balls.

 

End of Over 11 [9 Runs 1 Wicket]

 

Bangladesh: 71/1, RR: 6.45

 

Tamim Iqbal: run out (Mohammad Rizwan) 39 (34b 4×4 1×6) SR: 114.70

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

529462_36856954

First T20I: Pakistan lose two early wickets against Bangladesh

LAHORE – Pakistan have lost two early wickets while chasing Bangladesh’s 141 runs in theRead More

529462_70476279

First T20I: Bangladesh set 142-run target for Pakistan

LAHORE – Bangladesh have set 142-run target for Pakistan in the first Twenty20 International (T20I)Read More

  • Pakistan vs Bangladesh First T20: Tamim out after aggressive start

  • PCB, ICC hold constructive meetings in Lahore and Islamabad

  • Strict security measures ensured for Pakistan, Bangladesh T20Is

  • I have more money than he has hair on his head: Shoaib Akhtar claps back at Virender Sehwag

  • Bangladesh appoint Gibson as new pace bowling coach

  • Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams eyeing career highs at Australian Open

  • ICC appoints Ranjan Madugalle match referee for Pakistan, Bangladesh T20Is

  • Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt optimistic to leave mark at international level

    • Comments are Closed