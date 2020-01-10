First section of Lahore-Sialkot motorway opened for public

RAWALPINDI – The first section of the Lahore-Sialkot motorway has been opened for public traffic on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operative section of 22 kilometers starts from Kala Shah Kaku till Road Muridke-Narowal and remaining portion of 69 kilometers will be completed in the next few months.

ISPR in a statement said that the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is working on the 91-km long motorway. ISPR hoped that the functioning of Lahore-Sialkot motorway will reduce the rush on GT Road and M2.