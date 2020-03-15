First coronavirus patient surfaces in Lahore, recently returned from UK
LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): The government of Punjab has confirmed one case of
coronavirus in Lahore, the Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said
on Sunday, marking the first recorded cases of the virus in the
province.
According to the provincial Health Minister, a 54-year-old man, who
arrived in Lahore from UK on March 10, has contracted the viral disease.
Dr Yasmin Rashid has confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus
detected in the provincial capital. A private laboratory that conducted
the tests for the diagnosis declared the individual as infected.
Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the patient’s blood samples have been sent
for further testing while the individual has been kept in quarantined
isolation.
It is also been told that the patient had recently returned to Pakistan
from the United Kingdom (UK) and was cleared in the medical screening
conducted at the airport.
The patient had taken the onus and got his tests done from a private lab
afterwards due to deteriorating health.
She urged people to take precautionary measures and said “only way to
fight coronavirus is to take precautions.”
Spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Health Care informed that everyone
who was in contact with the patient has been tested negative but
authorities placed them into isolation at their homes as per SOPs.
A fourth individual who tested positive has no recent travel history and
it is being speculated that the virus was locally transmitted to the
patient.
A government helpline ‘116’ has also been set up to address questions
related to coronavirus. The masses have been urged to report on the
helpline, if they or anyone they know shows symptoms of the virus or if
they have recently travelled to any country impacted by the disease. DNA
=======
Related News
Section 144 imposed across Punjab amid coronavirus fears
LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): In order to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killedRead More
First coronavirus patient surfaces in Lahore, recently returned from UK
LAHORE, Mar 15 (DNA): The government of Punjab has confirmed one case of coronavirus inRead More
Comments are Closed