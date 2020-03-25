First Corona Virus case confirmed in Attock

ATTOCK, MAR 25 (DNA) – First case of Corona Virus has been confirmed in Attock district. The female patient whose Corona Virus test has been found positive is from Village Gharibwal of Tehsil Pindi Gheb in Attock District on Wednesday.

Nusrat Nisar who came back from Saudi Arabia on March 15, after performing Umra was addmitted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb along with her husband Muhammad Javed as both were having symptoms of the viral disease.

Their samples werw sent to National Institute of Health for verificartion from where the test result of Nusrat Nisar was found positive while the test result of her husband Muhammad Javed was declared negative.

Nusrat Nisar has now been shifted to an isolation ward of DHQ Hospital Attock . Deputy District Health Officer Pindigheb Manzoor Hussain said that almost 17 memebers of Gharibwal came back from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra but they were not kept in Quarantine which may now cause a great threat to this area.

He said that Gharibwal village has now been cordoned off and exit and entry points have been locked and now screening of all the residents of the residents of Gharibwal and near by Village Dhulian is in progress. DNA

