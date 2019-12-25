Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Firefighters called to extinguish fire at Sector F-10’s restaurant in Islamabad

| December 25, 2019
0

ISLAMABAD – Firefighters are busy in tackling a major blaze at a restaurant situated in Sector F-10 of Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to initial report available, the fire has engulfed several shops nearby while fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

