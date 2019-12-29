Firdous slams PML-N for ‘playing politics’ on NAB Ordinance
ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has
expressed disappointment over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
spokesmen for doing politics on National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
Amendment Ordinance 2019.
In a statement, the special assistant claimed that Prime Minister Imran
Khan is honest and have not committed any corruption. We are not afraid
of accountability, she added.
Dr Firdous said that worst political opponents will always face defeat
whenever they try to level corruption allegations against PM Imran and
his party leaders. She said Imran Khan is squeaky clean, due to which he
doesn’t fear accountability.
The country’s top court declared him “Sadiq and Amin,” she said, adding
even the worst of his enemies failed to accuse him of any financial
wrongdoing and will remain so.
The Special Assistant said action will definitely be taken against those
government employees who have secured personal interests through
procedural flaws or departmental lacunas.
She said public office holders, who have increased their assets
manifold, misusing authorities will not be spared of action.
According to the proposed NAB ordinance, the anti-graft watchdog will no
longer be allowed to take action against government employees and bureau
will not seize property of government officials without the orders of
the court.
If the accountability watchdog cannot complete an investigation against
a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail.
In addition, NAB will now only be able to proceed in corruption cases of
Rs500 million and more. The anti-graft agency’s jurisdiction over
matters relating to tax, stock exchange and IPOs has been curtailed.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission
of Pakistan and building control authorities will be the sole
authorities tasked to act on all such matters.
NAB’s duty is to take action against mega corruption scandals, which it
would do with more powers, she added.DNA
