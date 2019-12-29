Firdous slams PML-N for ‘playing politics’ on NAB Ordinance

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has

expressed disappointment over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

spokesmen for doing politics on National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Amendment Ordinance 2019.

In a statement, the special assistant claimed that Prime Minister Imran

Khan is honest and have not committed any corruption. We are not afraid

of accountability, she added.

Dr Firdous said that worst political opponents will always face defeat

whenever they try to level corruption allegations against PM Imran and

his party leaders. She said Imran Khan is squeaky clean, due to which he

doesn’t fear accountability.

The country’s top court declared him “Sadiq and Amin,” she said, adding

even the worst of his enemies failed to accuse him of any financial

wrongdoing and will remain so.

The Special Assistant said action will definitely be taken against those

government employees who have secured personal interests through

procedural flaws or departmental lacunas.

She said public office holders, who have increased their assets

manifold, misusing authorities will not be spared of action.

According to the proposed NAB ordinance, the anti-graft watchdog will no

longer be allowed to take action against government employees and bureau

will not seize property of government officials without the orders of

the court.

If the accountability watchdog cannot complete an investigation against

a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail.

In addition, NAB will now only be able to proceed in corruption cases of

Rs500 million and more. The anti-graft agency’s jurisdiction over

matters relating to tax, stock exchange and IPOs has been curtailed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission

of Pakistan and building control authorities will be the sole

authorities tasked to act on all such matters.

NAB’s duty is to take action against mega corruption scandals, which it

would do with more powers, she added.DNA