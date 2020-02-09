Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Finance Adviser discusses issues pertaining to power sector

| February 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (DNA): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and

Revenue Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting in Islamabad today to

discuss issues pertaining to the power sector.

The meeting discussed various proposals, including uniform power tariff

for the consumers for a period of 12 to 18 months to save them from the

inflationary pressures.

The Finance Adviser asked the Energy Division to take input from other

stakeholders as well to build a final proposal with the objective of

saving the energy consumers from inflationary pressures and providing

ease by gradual reduction in the prevailing tariffs.  DNA

