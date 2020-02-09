Finance Adviser discusses issues pertaining to power sector
ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (DNA): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and
Revenue Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting in Islamabad today to
discuss issues pertaining to the power sector.
The meeting discussed various proposals, including uniform power tariff
for the consumers for a period of 12 to 18 months to save them from the
inflationary pressures.
The Finance Adviser asked the Energy Division to take input from other
stakeholders as well to build a final proposal with the objective of
saving the energy consumers from inflationary pressures and providing
ease by gradual reduction in the prevailing tariffs. DNA
========
Related News
Finance Adviser discusses issues pertaining to power sector
ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (DNA): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez ShaikhRead More
Pakistan stocks take a battering as IMF shadow looms large over revenue shortfall
Pakistani stocks took a battering on Friday as fears of harsh measures to curtail aRead More
Comments are Closed