Fifth polio virus case detected in Balochistan’s Zhob

QUETTA, MARCH 11 (DNA) : A new case of poliovirus has been detected in a 2-year-old girl in Balochistan’s region of Zhob.

The child, who was diagnosed with the poliovirus had not been exposed to polio vaccination and the parents had never bothered with the process.

Five cases of positive polio cases have been reported in the province in the ongoing year.

Earlier on March 4, another polio case has emerged from the Balochistan province during 2020, raising the total tally of cases from the province during the ongoing year to four.

The case was reported from a child in Tehsil Manjhi Pur of the Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district.

According to health authorities in the province, they collected child’s sample on February 12 and the case has now been confirmed.