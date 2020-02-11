Federal Govt assures to give representation to GB in all constitutional forums: CM

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman says Federal Government has assured to give representation to Gilgit-Baltistan in all constitutional forums.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has supported our demand.

Chief Minister said that he demanded to the Federal Government to empower Chief Secretary GB as Principal Accounting officer to ensured timely completion of ongoing Public Sector Development projects in GB.

He said Provincial Government is utilizing 100 percent development budget for the last four years and completed targeted development projects within stipulated time.

A representative delegation of Action Committee called on Chief Minister in Gilgit today.