Federal Cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation
ISLAMABAD, JAN 28 (DNA) : Meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.
The meeting is discussing overall political and economic situation of the country.
« Palestine gifts mobile clinic to health ministry (Previous News)
Related News
Federal Cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation
ISLAMABAD, JAN 28 (DNA) : Meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad withRead More
Palestine gifts mobile clinic to health ministry
Pakistan indebted to this goodwill gesture: Dr. Zafar Mirza, Palestine keeps Pakistan in high esteem: AmbassadorRead More
Comments are Closed