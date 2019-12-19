Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Our fears have been proven true, says DG ISPR

| December 19, 2019
RAWALPINDI, DEC 19 – Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday that the fears of the armed forces have been proven true.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan Army had given sacrifices for stability in the country.

“We will not let this stability be compromised,” he said. “Pakistan Army will fail the attempts of external as well as internal enemies.”

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that for the armed forces, the country became first and institutions later.

