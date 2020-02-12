FBR chairman says has not resigned, but may be unable to continue
ISLAMABAD, – The Chairman of Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi, on Tuesday rejected speculation about his resignation, saying he had been unable to perform his duties recently due to ill health. “I have not resigned from my post as FBR chairman.
I have just not been able to perform my duties due to ill health,” Zaidi told a private news channel. Earlier this month, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had indicated that the federal government may change the FBR chairman if he did not recover soon.
