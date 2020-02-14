Fazl used shoulder of invisible forces to overthrow govt: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the lodging a treason case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a right’s response.

Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter and said that Fazlur Rehman had himself admitted that he conspired to overthrow government. The minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman used the shoulder of invisible forces to overthrow government.

Chaudhary also said that regulating social media is perfectly public interest requirement, adding that the USA and the UK are never criticized for actually more stringent regulations but zero regulations are demanded for Pakistan.

The federal minister further added that economic laws framework registration is imperative to bring companies in Pakistan.

He told that these rules are framed in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (c) of sub-section (2A) of section 8, sub-section (1) of section 54 and clause (ag) of sub-section (2) of section 57 of the PTA Act, 1996 and the sections 35, 37, 48 and 51 PECA.

The law was passed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he concluded. = DNA

====================