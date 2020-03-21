Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Fawad Chaudhry demands quarantine for Shehbaz Sharif

| March 21, 2020
LAHORE, Mar 21 (DNA): In a jibe against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz
(PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to return to Pakistan,
Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that
it is his request to the Prime minister that Shehbaz Sharif be kept in
quarantine in Mayo hospital for two weeks.

In a tweet on Saturday, the federal minister said that Shehbaz Sharif
should be subjected to quarantine in Mayo hospital for 14 days so that
he can understand the importance of hospitals.

He further went on to question why such leaders challenge the
intelligence of people of Pakistan.

