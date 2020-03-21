Fawad Chaudhry demands quarantine for Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Mar 21 (DNA): In a jibe against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz

(PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to return to Pakistan,

Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that

it is his request to the Prime minister that Shehbaz Sharif be kept in

quarantine in Mayo hospital for two weeks.

In a tweet on Saturday, the federal minister said that Shehbaz Sharif

should be subjected to quarantine in Mayo hospital for 14 days so that

he can understand the importance of hospitals.

He further went on to question why such leaders challenge the

intelligence of people of Pakistan.

