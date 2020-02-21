FATF satisfied with Pakistan’s measures to exit grey list

PARIS, FEB 21 (DNA) – Pakistan has completed its briefing to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over implementation of the 27 recommendations about the anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) mechanism.

According to a private television channel report Friday the intergovernmental organization is satisfied with Pakistan’s measures. Pakistan will presumably receive time till October to implement all recommendations and exit the FATF grey list.

The FATF members have lauded Islamabad over the steps that have been taken so far. It has further been observed that Pakistan has adopted an effective strategy in the financial sector to curb terror financing and enhanced cooperation between institutions to combat transfer of funds to terrorists. =DNA

