FAO to support Pakistan for controlling Locust: DG
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (DNA): Director General of the Food & Agriculture
Organization of United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu is visiting Pakistan from
February 14-16.
He called on the Minister for National Food Security & Research Saturday
in his office along with other senior officials of FAO. Senior officials
from the Ministry of NFS&R were also present during the meeting, a press
statement said here.
The Minister welcomed DG (FAO) to Pakistan and appreciated contribution
of FAO for development of agriculture sector. Pakistan and FAO have long
history of collaboration which may further be strengthened by developing
new cooperation mechanism policy particularly for locust control.
The Minister further apprised that the Government of Pakistan has
declared a national emergency for controlling locust. FAO is an
important development partner and it can provide assistance for
surveillance of locust especially mapping out the situation
intra-regional and regional situation.
Mr. Qu Dongyu thanked the Minister for a warm reception and acknowledged
Pakistan as an important member of FAO. He affirmed to consider
provision of support to compliment the efforts of the Government of
Pakistan for controlling locust. He apprised that locust has delivered a
serious disaster in eastern Africa. FAO is mobilizing its resources in
collaboration with its development partners to cope with this emergency
situation.
Khusru Bakhtyar underlined that the government is likely to launch a
massive operation for locust control shortly for which Department of
Plant Protection (DPP), Provincial Governments and National Disaster
Management Authority (NDMA) will jointly be engaged.
Technical support of FAO would be extremely important to curb the menace
of locust in an effective and timely manner. For this purpose a
coordination cell is being established at the Ministry of National Food
Security & Research. The Minister and the DG (FAO) agreed that FAO and
the Ministry may jointly develop a roadmap for locust control.
Mr. Bakhtyar also appreciated that DG (FAO) has undertaken locust
control as an emergency project and has scheduled an exhaustive visit
tomorrow to some areas in Multan and Depalpur to eye witness the locust
situation.
At the end of the meeting, the Minister and the DG (FAO) also witnessed
signing of a Technical Cooperation Project (TCP) Agreement for locust
control.
Later the Minister presented a souvenir to the DG (FAO) and his team in
good gesture of hospitality. The Minister also hosted a lunch in the
honor of the DG(FAO) and his delegation. DNA
