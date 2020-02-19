Fakhar Imam lauds statement of UN Secretary-General

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (DNA) – Chairman Kashmir Committee, Fakhar Imam has lauded the statements of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Kashmir issue as well as violations of human rights in Indian occupied territory.

He said his unbiased remarks over the issue favor the long lasting Pakistani stance regarding the matter.

He urged that the time has come that Pakistan government should have to send its delegations in different countries capitals for highlighting the issue, while international media had started now to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian Army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said Pakistan had to take international community into confidence on the recent Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

Fakhar Imam said Modi was unleashing the state sponsored terrorism on innocent Kashmiris and killing them for no reason but now his motives have now been exposed at world-level.

The Kashmiris were passing through the toughest time of the history of last 70 years, he added.

He expressed hope that all political parties are on same page on the issue of Kashmir and the whole nation is united so Pakistan would keep on exposing the real face of Indian government at every possible level.=DNA