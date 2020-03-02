Events in Modi’s India vindicated Quaid-i-Azam, says Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, MAR 02 (DNA) – A special function was hosted by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and Chairman, National Forum Celebrating 80 Years of Pakistan Resolution, today in Islamabad which was attended by a jam-packed, standing room only audience at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The function was organized to commemorate 80 years of the passage of the Pakistan Resolution at the historic Lahore session of the All India Muslim League in March 1940, which ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan and the theme was: “A Tribute to Quaid-i-Azam”. Speakers from the 3 major political parties paid rich tributes to the Quaid-i-Azam for his vision, will, leadership, character and courage and conviction.

The event was hosted by the National Forum Celebration 80 Years of Pakistan Resolution, which is chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, while Murtaza Noor is Secretary of the Forum.

Welcoming the guests, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that what is happening in India today has proven the Quaid-i-Azam right as he saw through this bigoted Hindutwa mindset 80 years ago and that is why, he demanded an independent state for the Muslims.

Comparing Modi’s India with Pakistan, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that Pakistan today is more inclusive while India has become more exclusive and narrow minded and while Modi’s India is burying the legacy of its founding fathers, it is imperative that Pakistan reaffirm its commitment to the Quaid’s vision of a tolerant, inclusive, pluralistic and progressive Pakistan.

Paying tribute to the Quaid-i-Azam, Senator Mushahid Hussain referred to his commitment to the rights of women as well as Human Rights where he even supported the great revolutionary Bhagat Singh. On women’s rights, he passed legislation on property rights for women.

He added that the Quaid-i-Azam had no army, no atom bomb, no establishment support and no big money yet he had character, commitment, leadership qualities and support of the Muslim masses, which enabled to found the Pakistan State through the democratic process of the ballot box.

Former Chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani praised the Quaid-i-Azam for liberating the Muslims from the yoke of of Congress domination but he also criticized those elements in the Pakistani state who had tried to censor the Quaid’s teachings to suit their political convenience.

Senator ShibliFaraz, Leader of the House in the Senate said that Quaid-i-Azam was a role model for all Pakistanis and the ‘Pakistani nation is eternally greateful to him for giving us freedom’.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam said that all of the stalwarts of the South Asian sub-continent of the 20th Century, the Quaid-i-Azam is the greatest of them all and we can continue his legacy with the provision of good quality education.

Former Foreign Minister and former Senator Sartaj Aziz, who had met the Quaid-i-Azam as a student leader, also talked about his recollections about the Quaid’s role and the freedom movement.

A group of 50 students of the Islamia College University, Peshawar also attended the function on special invitation and they invited Senator Mushahid Hussain to host a similar event in Peshawar at their university.

Senator Mushahid Hussain accepted this invitation and he announced that the National Forum Celebrating 80 Years of Pakistan Resolution will have similar events in the provincial capitals including the Government College University, Lahore and the Sindh Madrassatul Islam University in Karachi as well.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Raja ZafarulHaq said that the Quaid-i-Azam had a special relationship with Allama Iqbal who was pivotal in bringing him back to India after the Quaid-i-Azam had settled in London and he said that the Quaid-i-Azam had implemented Iqbal’s philosophy and vision who also sought a separate homeland for Muslims.

Prominent anchor and columnist HafeezullahNiazi, specially came from Lahore and addressed the function talking about the role and contribution of both Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam. At the conclusion of the seminar, special souvenirs were presented to the speakers. A song in praise of the Quaid was sung by students of QAU. DNA

