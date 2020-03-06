EU extends GSP-Plus status for Pakistan, announces Razak Dawood
ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (DNA): Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry
and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday announced that Pakistan
would continue to enjoy tariff preferences in European Union (EU) under
Generalized Scheme of Preferences-Plus (GSP+) status.
He made this announcement in a post on micro-blogging site-Twitter and
thanked the European Union institutions for allowing the country to
avail from the status.
The adviser also applauded federal and provincial authorities, ministry
of commerce’s treaty implementation cell for striving hard to meet the
GSP plus obligations.
“This would strengthen our resolve to continue to improve the social and
economic conditions of our people. I urge the business community to
diversify their exports to capitalise on this opportunity to the
optimum.”
On February 17, the GSP-Plus status given to Pakistan has come under
discussion at the European Parliament on Monday as it reviews the
country’s request to extend the facility.
In February 2018, the European Union (EU) extended Pakistan’s
Generalised System of Preferences plus (GSP-Plus) status after the
European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade expressed
satisfaction on the progress achieved by the country in enacting new
laws for implementation of 27 core conventions of GSP plus.
The facility was extended for a period of two years then and for another
extension, a report detailing compliance from Pakistan on the conditions
required from the country for extending the GSP Plus status was tabled
before the European Parliament today.
The report said that a country-wide survey was carried out in the
country to determine the situation of child labour.
It said that Pakistan is the fourth largest partner in the preferential
imports and during 2018, the Pakistani exports to Europe remained at
5.88 billion Euros (€).
It said that the largest part of the European imports that comprises of
62.8 percent, came from Pakistan during 2018.
