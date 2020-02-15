Engro, Shell sign agreement

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (DNA): During a speech at the Pakistan Energy Reform conference in Islamabad today the CEO of Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) Jahangir Piracha announced the signature of heads of agreement (HOA) with Excelerate and with Shell for the expansion of the Elengy Terminal in Port Qasim.

The EETL terminal is a joint venture between Engro Corporation and Royal

Vopak of the Netherlands. It is Pakistan’s first floating LNG import

terminal, which began operations in March 2015 and is recognized as the

most utilized FSRU worldwide. It currently fulfils as much as 15 percent

of Pakistan’s daily natural gas requirements. EETL has handled over 280

LNG cargoes to date.

The current FSRU will be replaced by a new build vessel before the

winters of 2020, increasing EETL’s send-out capability by over 150

mmscfd.

The HOA signed gives Shell access rights to the added capacity and

enables Shell to bring in LNG imports from its global portfolio of

competitive and reliable supply to help meet Pakistan’s growing demand

for natural gas.

Speaking at the conference, Marcus Hector, General Manager of LNG Market

Development Shell, said “We believe that the supply of natural gas, the

cleanest-burning fossil fuel, can help meet Pakistan’s growing energy

needs. With this agreement, we are excited to be able to bring more

reliable LNG into the country from our leading global supply portfolio

and look forward to continued support from the government, regulator and

pipeline company to enable us to do so.”

Natural gas has a vital role to play in providing flexible, secure and

cleaner energy and LNG is a quick and flexible solution to enable

countries with declining domestic gas production to meet their energy

needs. Today, Pakistan is amongst the fastest growing LNG importers

globally, with last year’s imports increasing by over 14% to help

overcome energy shortages. DNA

