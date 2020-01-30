Employers meetup 2020 with top employers of Pakistan Hospitality Industry

RAWALPINDI, JAN 30 (DNA) – Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo Hunar in collaboration with UNHCR arranged an “Employer meet up 2020”.

The event was arranged at PC Rawalpindi. The main purpose of this event is to build a relationship with employers and enhance the opportunity for their trainees in hospitality sector within Pakistan.

The event further discussed resources, expertise, and career pathways, the challenges, the business opportunities and expansion.

The event exchanged ideas, brainstormed on how employers, training providers and trainees can better connect to improve & strengthen both supply & demand side components.

How to engage industry expectations from employers in the context of technical and cognitive skills of employees, and how many was to incorporate industry driven skills in hiring processes and for small business entrepreneurial ventures.

The event attended by leading Fast Food restaurant managers, hotel owners and executive staff of five star hotels.=DNA

