Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Employers meetup 2020 with top employers of Pakistan Hospitality Industry

| January 30, 2020
KMR_1258

RAWALPINDI, JAN 30 (DNA) – Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo Hunar in collaboration with UNHCR arranged an “Employer meet up 2020”.

The event was arranged at PC Rawalpindi. The main purpose of this event is to build a relationship with employers and enhance the opportunity for their trainees in hospitality sector within Pakistan.

The event further discussed resources, expertise, and career pathways, the challenges, the business opportunities and expansion.

The event exchanged ideas, brainstormed on how employers, training providers and trainees can better connect to improve & strengthen both supply & demand side components.

How to engage industry expectations from employers in the context of technical and cognitive skills of employees, and how many was to incorporate industry driven skills in hiring processes and for small business entrepreneurial ventures.

The event attended by leading Fast Food restaurant managers, hotel owners and executive staff of five star hotels.=DNA

==========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

KMR_1258

Employers meetup 2020 with top employers of Pakistan Hospitality Industry

RAWALPINDI, JAN 30 (DNA) – Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo Hunar in collaboration with UNHCR arrangedRead More

Screenshot_2

Ijaz Shah welcomes mutual training programs, upgrading of equipments of Law enforcing agencies with Turkey

Islamabad, JAN 30 – Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met withRead More

  • UAE announces $200 million financial aid to PM’s youth programme

  • Chinese nationals discharged from hospital after tested negative for Coronavirus

  • German Ambassador calls on PTI Secretary General

  • ECP issues schedule for delimitation of wards

  • Kazakh ambassador attends transit trade meeting

  • Denmark, Pakistan enjoy cordial relations: envoy

  • Mian Akram Farid sown in as Chairman Founder Group of ICCI

  • Pakistan categorically rejects Indian PM’s belligerent rhetoric

    • Comments are Closed