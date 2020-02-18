Ehsaas programme: Government to provide free assets to the poor

ISLAMABAD, FEB 18 (DNA) : The federal government has decided to provide assets to deserving people free of cost under the Ehsaas programme.

Cows, goats, rickshaws, stalls, and material for shops will be provided as Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the scheme on February 21 from South Punjab. One hundred and seventy six thousand families will get benefit in 375 underdeveloped union councils.

Rs 15 billion will be distributed in 23 districts in first phase and assets up to Rs 60,000 will be given to one family.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said the deserving people will be selected through a poverty survey. The programme will provide a respectable source of income to the poor, she added.