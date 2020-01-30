ECP issues schedule for delimitation of wards

KARACHI JAN 30 (DNA) : After becoming fully functional, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the schedule for delimitation of wards, and appointed the delimitation authorities and committees.

The notification dated January 30, 2020, stated, “In pursuance of Article-222(b) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sections 17 and 221 of the Elections Act, 2017, Section-11 of Cantonment Ordinance, 2002 as amended from time to time read with Rule-6 of the Cantonment Local Government (Election) Rules and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby issues the schedule for delimitation of wards in respect of 42 Cantonment Boards across the Country.”

The notification further stated activities corresponding to dates for their execution, and according to it, “Completion of all the administrative arrangements including procurement of maps and relevant data, approval and notification of delimitation committees for each district” will be performed starting from Feb. 3 till Feb. 7.

From Feb. 10 till Feb. 17, preparation of preliminary list of constituencies by the delimitation committees will be done.

Final notification of delimitation of constituencies by the delimitation committees will be done on Feb. 27.

Afterwards, the schedule for the election of the Cantonment Boards will be released by the ECP.

The ECP became dysfunctional after the retirement of retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza as CEC on Dec 5 last year. Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch retired as ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan on Jan 26 last year.