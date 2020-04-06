ECE Program manifestation of PM’s love for poor: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, APR 06 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday has said that Ehsaas Cash Emergency Program is the manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s love and affection for the poor and working class of the country.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that this program will help in eliminating the economic problems of the deprived classes. She said Naya Pakistan agenda is to serve the laymen of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said under this program, 144 billion rupees will be distributed among twelve million families. She said an amount of 12,000 rupees will be paid one time to deserving families.

The results of this historic initiative will provide relief to the deserving people from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The special assistant said effective procedures have been put in place to ensure transparency in the whole process.= DNA

