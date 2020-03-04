ECC postpones power tariff hike for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 04 (DNA) : Economic coordination committee (ECC) has postponed the proposed hike in tariffs put forth by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for consumers of K-Electric in a session here on Wednesday.

The ECC also approved supplementary technical grant of Rs 5 billion for HEC in the same session.

Moreover, an internal security duty allowance for the Air Force, grants for Strategic development planning cell and proposals for the promotion of remittances through legal channels were also approved by the ECC.

NEPRA had previously tabled a summary proposing to increase per unit cost of electricity by Rs 4.88 for K-Electric. NEPRA has approved Rs 17.69 per unit tariff for K-Electric whereas the current tariff is set at Rs 12.81 per unit.