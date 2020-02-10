ECC decides to impose immediate ban on export of sugar

Economic Coordination Committee has decided to impose immediate ban on export of sugar to keep prices under control.

The meeting was held in Islamabad today with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Sheikh Abdul Hafeez in the chair.

The meeting observed that there are sufficient and adequate stocks of sugar in the country.

The Ministry of Industries and Production was directed to monitor sugar prices and availability situation and come back to ECC any time, if there is a need to import sugar in future to discourage hoarding and profiteering.