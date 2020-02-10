Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ECC decides to impose immediate ban on export of sugar

| February 10, 2020
3365089331581337816

Economic Coordination Committee has decided to impose immediate ban on export of sugar to keep prices under control.

The meeting was held in Islamabad today with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Sheikh Abdul Hafeez in the chair.

The meeting observed that there are sufficient and adequate stocks of sugar in the country.

The Ministry of Industries and Production was directed to monitor sugar prices and availability situation and come back to ECC any time, if there is a need to import sugar in future to discourage hoarding and profiteering.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Winning candidates eye a bright future for Azerbaijan

BAKU, FEB 10 (DNA) – The four candidates who won their seats in the recently heldRead More

DNA

Winning candidates eye a bright future for Azerbaijan

  BAKU, FEB 10 (DNA)  The four candidates who won their seats in the recentlyRead More

  • Tunisia keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan

  • Shifa Int’l hospital pledges to underline epilepsy treatment

  • ECC decides to impose immediate ban on export of sugar

  • Pervez Elahi says issues with PTI resolved

  • 10 civilians including children wounded in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

  • Indian diplomat summoned over continuous breach of ceasefire agreement

  • Govt will leave no stone unturned in providing relief to masses: PM Imran

  • Govt won’t act as silent spectator on difficulties faced by masses: PM

    • Comments are Closed