Dr. Firdous terms PM Imran’s Kuala Lumpur visit historic

KUALA LUMPUR, FEB 04 (DNA) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM Imran Khan’s visit to Kuala Lumpur is of historic nature.

The SAPM took to Twitter on Tuesday and said Imran Khan and Malaysian Premier Mahathir Mohamad are writing a new chapter of friendship, trust, cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The Special Assistant said this friendship, trust and love will prove to be a new door of progress and prosperity between Pakistan and Malaysia.