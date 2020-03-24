Dr. Firdous calls for safety steps for journalists
ISLAMABAD, MAR 24 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the media owners to take necessary measures for ensuring protection of their employees during working in offices and fields, amid Coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet, the minister said media workers and journalists were playing appreciable role in
fighting against Coronavirus.
She said media was a playing key role in educating the masses about Coronavirus prevention while their well-being was the supreme priority of the government.=DNA
=======
Related News
Moroccan govt to build mosque in Park Enclave
ISLAMABAD, MAR 24 (DNA) -: Moroccan Government will Build a mosque in the CDA Project ParkRead More
Dr. Firdous calls for safety steps for journalists
ISLAMABAD, MAR 24 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting,Read More
Comments are Closed