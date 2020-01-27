DPO Sialkot directs to take stern action against kite flyers
SIALKOT, JAN 27 (DNA) – District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Mustansar Feroze Awan has Directed all Station House Officers (SHO’s) of all police stations that they must take stern action against kite flyers.
he also instructed that all sho’s should must raid on shops of kite sellers while arrest them with kites and other material and register cases kite flyers and kite sellers.
he said that the government has promulgated ban on kite selling and kite flying, therefore, violation of law will not be tolerated.=DNA
