Dormant parliament ready to legislate is positive: Bilawal Bhutto
LAHORE, Jan 04 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal
Bhutto Zardari has on Saturday said this is a positive that parliament
that has been dormant for over a year is ready to legislate.
The PPP chairman took to Twitter and wrote, “When I landed in Islamabad
the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) had agreed to unconditionally pass the army act on Friday in both
houses, ignoring parliamentary procedure, not even circulating the bill
to all members or sending the legislation for committee oversight.”
Bhutto-Zardari said all institutions that derive powers from parliament
have asked lawmakers to pass legislation and accepted parliamentary
supremacy. “These are important victories for those who have always
battled for parliamentary supremacy and democracy,” he maintained.
“When I landed in Islamabad the PML-N and PTI had agreed to
unconditionally pass the army act on Friday in both houses, ignoring
parliamentary procedure, not even circulating the bill to all members or
sending the legislation for committee oversight,” he tweeted.
“I’m pleased all have now agreed that the bill will go back to NA
committee, will also be reviewed by Senate committee and follow
procedure of both houses. This is a positive that parliament that has
been dormant for over a year is ready to legislate.”
“All institutions that derive powers from parliament have asked us to
pass legislation & accepted parliamentary supremacy. These are important
victories for those who have always battled for parliamentary supremacy
and democracy.” DNA
