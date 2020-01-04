Dormant parliament ready to legislate is positive: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE, Jan 04 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari has on Saturday said this is a positive that parliament

that has been dormant for over a year is ready to legislate.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and wrote, “When I landed in Islamabad

the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) had agreed to unconditionally pass the army act on Friday in both

houses, ignoring parliamentary procedure, not even circulating the bill

to all members or sending the legislation for committee oversight.”

Bhutto-Zardari said all institutions that derive powers from parliament

have asked lawmakers to pass legislation and accepted parliamentary

supremacy. “These are important victories for those who have always

battled for parliamentary supremacy and democracy,” he maintained.

“I’m pleased all have now agreed that the bill will go back to NA

committee, will also be reviewed by Senate committee and follow

procedure of both houses. This is a positive that parliament that has

been dormant for over a year is ready to legislate.”

