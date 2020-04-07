Doctors suggest CM not to ease off lockdown

KARACHI, Apr 07 (DNA): The owners and chief executive officers of

private hospitals and leading doctors of the country have urged Sindh

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend lockdown after April 14,

otherwise spread of coronavirus could not be controlled.

This emerged on Tuesday during a meeting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad

Ali Shah held with the owners/CEOs and prominent doctors of the country

here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Abdul Bari, CEO Indus Hospital, Mr.

Rehan Baloch, EOC Coordinator, Dr. Asim Hussain of Ziauddin Hospital,

Dr. Syed Junaid Shah of A.O Clinic, Dr. Saadia Virk of South City

Hospital, Dr. Umer Jang of NMC, Dr. Bilal Faiz CEO Creek General

Hospital, Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah CEO Essa Laboratory, Dr. Tahir Yousuf

of Tahir Medical Center, Manhaj Qudwai, CEO Health Care Commission,

Jawad Amin Khan Commissioner SHCC, Dr. Ali Imam of Imam Clinic, Ali

Farhan of Darul Sehat, Dr. Salman Fareedi of LNH, Zerkais Ankleseria of

Ankle Saria Hospital, Brig. Dr. Waqar of Memon Medical Institute, Dr.

Mazhar Nizam of Patel Hospital Commodore Kamran Khan, AKU and Dr Sadiq

Ansari and others.

The chief minister told the participants of the meeting that he wanted

their support, cooperation and guidance to fight coronavirus. “This is

why I have bothered you here,” he said. All the doctors lauded the

efforts and prompt action of the chief minister and said had he not

taken timely measures the situation would have been out of control.

They suggested the chief minister not to ease off lockdown after April

14. If the lock down is withdrawn or eased off the virus would spread

like fire in the jungle, they said and added “A large population of the

city is slum dweller – they live in small house with large families,

travel in buses in crows,” they painted the picture and said it such

kind of crowding is allowed people would get infected in buses and on

the streets and would take the virus back to their home and get their

family members and localities infected.

The chief minister said that he would consult with his cabinet and other

stake holder on the issue.

All the CEOs and owners of the private hospitals assured the chief

minister that they would provide him equipments, manpower, technical and

expert support whenever the povicial government would be in need.

The chief minister formed a committee headed by Health Minister Dr Azra

Pechuho with Dr Asim, Dr Sadia and various others on board to work out

plan, requirement and arrangements to takle the situation. DNA