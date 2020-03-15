DC imposes ban on public gatherings

ATTOCK: Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamer imposed a ban on all large public gatherings in the wake of the threat of spread of Coronavirus.

According to an official notification, the ban would remain in place till 05th April, 2020. All public gatherings, sports events, open air religious meetings, marriage gatherings and all events having large public attendance will remain suspended as a precautionary measure to tackle the risk of spread of the Corona Virus.

The notification warned that any person disobeying the act would be deemed to have committed an offence punishable. Violators would face action according to law.

In a separate circular, the DC also cancelled all the permissions granted for organising public meetings, rallies, festivals and religious gatherings. DNA