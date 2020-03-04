Currency rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2020

KARACHI, MARCH 04 (DNA) : Currency rates in open market in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 04 March 2020.

The price of 1 USD to PKR buying is Rs154.10 and selling of US Dollar is Rs154.25. British Pound (GBP) to PKR buying is Rs196.00 and selling is Rs198.00. Euro to PKR buying is Rs170.60 and selling is Rs171.60.

Saudi Riyal to PKR buying is Rs40.70 and selling is Rs40.80. UAE Dirham buying is Rs41.70 and selling is Rs41.80.

Below are (03 March and 04 March) currency rates: