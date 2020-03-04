Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Currency rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2020

| March 4, 2020
535230_41674926

KARACHI, MARCH 04 (DNA) :  Currency rates in open market in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 04 March 2020.

The price of 1 USD to PKR buying is Rs154.10 and selling of US Dollar is Rs154.25. British Pound (GBP) to PKR buying is Rs196.00 and selling is Rs198.00. Euro to PKR buying is Rs170.60 and selling is Rs171.60.

Saudi Riyal to PKR buying is Rs40.70 and selling is Rs40.80. UAE Dirham buying is Rs41.70 and selling is Rs41.80.

Below are (03 March and 04 March) currency rates:

 

BUSINESS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

535230_41674926

Currency rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2020

KARACHI, MARCH 04 (DNA) :  Currency rates in open market in Pakistan according to international currenciesRead More

railways-750x369

Pakistan Railways announces 25pc reduction in train fares

LAHORE, MARCH 04 (DNA) : The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced to reduce fares byRead More

  • Gold rates down Rs100 per tola

  • Gold down by Rs 2150 per tola

  • OGRA recommends major reduction in oil prices for March

  • Wheat sacks worth millions stolen from govt’s warehouse in Shikarpur

  • Pakistan desires market access, increased investment in US

  • Kazakh business delegation visits Islamabad stock exchange

  • Meezan Bank, Orient Electronics Pvt Ltd sign agreement

  • Pakistan urges US commerce secretary for JVs, direct market access

    • Comments are Closed