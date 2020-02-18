CPNE condemns murder of Aziz Memon, demands arrest of killers

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has strongly condemned the brutal murder of Aziz Memon, a journalist in Mehrabpur city of district Noshero Feroze and demanded to arrest murderers immediately.

In a joint statement on Monday, Arif Nizami, President CPNE, Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Secretary General and other office bearers has expressed their deep shock on this incident. “This has become a custom by culprits to attack journalists in the line of duty and media houses for their ulterior motives and no attacker is brought to justice so far. Government and its departments have miserably failed to investigate and bring killers of journalists to justice,” they lamented.

Arif Nizami said that immediate action by law enforcement agencies and government on any such threat to journalists could have saved their lives. “Brutal murder of Aziz Memon, a reporter of KTN and daily Kawish is the continuation of attacks on journalists and media houses by such elements. It has put a big question mark on performance of government and its departments,” he mentioned.

Arif Nizami said that such attacks were deliberate attempts to suppress dissenting voices. He demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately arrest killers of journalist Aziz Memon and bring them to justice.