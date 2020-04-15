COVID-19: Turkish Institute Launches Scientific Electronic Platform

LAHORE, APR 15 (DNA) – The Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Institute in Istanbul has launched a scientific electronic platform in both Turkish and English languages to find a viable treatment for COVID-19. The platform ‘COVID-19 Hub’ which is available at covid19.

tabipacademy.com, is part of the Academic and Scientific Cooperation project in Turkey (TABIP) which was implemented under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey. It allows all researchers who are working hard to find a safe and effective treatment forthe coronavirus enabling them to follow the latest scientific studies and technological developments from the reliable sources.

The platform also provides researchers with hundreds of free articles and analyzes under different titles. On the other hand, the Yunus Institute for Turkish Affairs contributes to the accelerated scientific and technological efforts to curb coronavirus through this comprehensive platform.

It publishes the latest developments, data and results from the main official sources, making it accessible to scientists, doctors, researchers, medical equipment manufacturers and all relevant research groups, who are racing against time to fight the outbreak of coronavirus, and save the lives of thousands of patients.=DNA

