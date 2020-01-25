Corruption kings hijack policies of govt: Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE, Jan 25 (DNA): While questioning the inaction of the rulers

against sugar and flour mafias, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator SirajulHaq

has said the corruption kings sitting in ranks of the ruling parties

have hijacked the policies of the government.

Presiding over a meeting of party leaders at Mansoora on Saturday, he

said the government laid blame on mafias for the exorbitant rise in the

prices of sugar and shortage of flour but took no action against the

culprits.

The government silence, he added, proved that all the mafias were

working under its own banner.It was the main reason, he said, the

accountability drive of this regime also met a failure. How the ruling

party could send its own men behind the bar, he questioned. He said the

masses wanted to know who were behind the crisis and made billions of

rupees throw it.

He also expressed surprise that why the courts had so far not taken

action against those who created flour and sugar crises in the country

which was one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodities in the

world. He said the overall situation had turned pathetic and

Jamaat-e-Islami was left with no option but to start a countrywide

campaign against the government policies.

The JI chief said the PTI lacked ability to run the government affairs

and it proved itself even worst from their predecessors. He said the

so-called main opposition parties also failed to raise voice of the

matter of public concerns.

Senator Siraj said the government developed a weak and flawed foreign

policy and abandoned the Kashmir cause. He said the Kashmir rallies were

organized across the country and abroad on February 5.

Talking on occasion, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said the JI could

no more remain silent on the issues of inflation, unemployment and

flawed economic and foreign policies. He said the masses were starving

but the ruling elite turned a blind eye to their problems. He said

inflation broke all previous records and thousands lost their jobs in

past few months due to flawed policies of the rulers.

JI information Secretary General Qaisar Sharif and other leaders

attended the meeting. DNA