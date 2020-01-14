Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Corps commanders moot says no compromise on national security

| January 14, 2020
RAWALPINDI, 14 (DNA) – 228th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at GHQ.

Forum reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K). Forum reviewed evolving security situation in the Middle East with reference to US-Iran stand off and it’s implications on regional peace and stability.

Taking account of repeated provocative statements of Indian military leadership regarding aggression against Pakistan, forum termed it as an irresponsible rhetoric with implications on regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan is one of the lead participations with significant contributions towards peace and stability efforts in the region.

We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost”,said COAS.=DNA

