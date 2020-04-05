Coronavirus: Ushna Shah advises people to look after their health in better way
LAHORE, APR 5 – Actress and model Ushna Shah has advised people to look after their health in better way to fight against coronavirus.
Talking to media man in Lahore, the artist said that physical exercise is a good way to make health strong.
She also recommended to use herbal things to help to improve immune system.
« Reports into sudden hike in prices of sugar, wheat released: PM (Previous News)
(Next News) Pressure grows for shortened IPL behind closed doors »
Related News
COMSATS holds startup founder workshop
ISLAMABAD, APR 5 (DNA) – “STEM education is important in sustainable growth of the countryRead More
Afridi warns UN against human crisis in Afghan camps
BY RAJA FURQAN If Pakistan can roll out a special relief package for Afghan refugees,Read More
Comments are Closed