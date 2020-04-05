Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus: Ushna Shah advises people to look after their health in better way

April 5, 2020
Untitled-1 copy

LAHORE, APR 5 – Actress and model Ushna Shah has advised people to look after their health in better way to fight against coronavirus.

Talking to media man in Lahore, the artist said that physical exercise is a good way to make health strong.

She also recommended to use herbal things to help to improve immune system.

