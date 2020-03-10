Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus threat: PIA suspends directs flights to Milan

| March 10, 2020
KARACHI, MARCH 10 (DNA) : The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday decided to suspend direct flights to Italy’s financial hub Milan, amid coronavirus outbreak.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Italy, specially in Milan that has claimed over 463 lives so far.

PIA operates flights to Milan from Lahore and Islamabad airports. Sources familiar with the development said the flight operations to Milan will remain suspended till March 31.

The orders have been issued to cancel all the flight bookings to Milan till March 31.
Meanwhile, the flight operations to Paris and Europe will continue, sources said.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll has jumped by 97 to 463, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the outbreak as the country’s “darkest hour”.

The number of confirmed infections in Italy also increased to 9,172, up from 7,375 on Sunday, official figures show.

Italy is the worst-hit country after China, with cases of the virus confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.

Earlier on February 27, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had banned direct flights between Pakistan and Iran for an indefinite period after the two confirmed cases of coronavirus had surfaced in the country.

